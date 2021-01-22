Arts & Entertainment

Dave Chappelle tests positive for COVID-19, forcing cancellation of upcoming comedy shows

In this July 18, 2015 file photo, comedian Dave Chappelle speaks at the RUSH Philanthropic Arts Foundation's Art for Life Benefit in New York. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

AUSTIN, Texas -- Dave Chappelle tested positive for the coronavirus just before his comedy show scheduled for Thursday, forcing his upcoming appearances to be canceled, a spokeswoman said.

Chappelle was expected to perform Thursday through Sunday at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, Texas. Those shows have been canceled and Chappelle is quarantining, his representative Carla Sims said in a statement. The comedian is asymptomatic.

Chappelle had been performing socially-distanced shows in Ohio since June, and moved his shows to Austin during the winter, Sims said. Rapid testing for the audience and daily tests for Chappelle and his team were implemented.

Comedian Joe Rogan was scheduled to perform at the shows Friday and Saturday. He apologized on Instagram to followers for the canceled shows, saying they'd be rescheduled. A post earlier this week showed Rogan at Stubb's with Chappelle and other stars including Donnell Rawlings, Ron White and Elon Musk.

Refunds will be available for ticketholders at their point of purchase.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthealthcelebritycoronaviruscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly father facing charges in fatal shooting of 9-year-old girl
911 call details moments heroic boy saves family
Eagles to hire Colts OC Nick Sirianni as new head coach: sources
Philly homicides, shootings already surpassing last year's record pace
McConnell seeks to push Trump impeachment trial to February
Federal ban on evictions extended through March
Police release images of suspects in deadly Philly home invasion
Show More
South Jersey policeman adopts puppy rescued by fellow officers
'GMA' surprises young inaugural poet during interview
Biden signs COVID-19 orders: 'Help is on the way'
South Jersey man gets COVID vaccine after days-long wait
Pa. woman accused of helping steal Pelosi laptop freed from jail
More TOP STORIES News