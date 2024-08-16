The death-defying magician travels the world to extraordinary cultures to master skills from other artists

David Blaine sets himself on fire, kisses snakes and eats nails in a new globetrotting magic series

"David Blaine: Do Not Attempt" is an upcoming series on Disney+ where Blaine travels the world to meet incredible people and learn their skills.

ANAHEIM, Calif -- If you've ever seen or heard of David Blaine, you know he has a talent for astonishing his audience with death-defying stunts.

Blaine took the stage during the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23 to talk about his new National Geographic series "David Blaine: Do Not Attempt."

The series follows the magician as he travels the globe to learn about little-known magic sprinkled throughout our world. He meets diverse people who have unique practices and rituals and seeks to learn their skills.

On The Red Carpet caught up with Blaine after the showcase to hear more about the show.

"For the first time, I'm showing the behind the scenes of the learning curve but of things that I consider to be magic," he said. "Things that are real that people have spent their entire lifetimes working on."

Trailer footage showed Blaine setting himself on fire, placing a knife inside his nose cavity and attempting to kiss a king cobra snake on the head all in an effort to push the boundaries of what is considered "magic."

"We travel to India, Southeast Asia, Japan, the Arctic circle, Brazil, so I've traveled everywhere to show what I consider to be magic, and it's been incredible," he continued.

You can witness all the extraordinary moments when "David Blaine: Do Not Attempt" streams on Disney+ in 2025.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of National Geographic, Disney+ and this ABC Station.