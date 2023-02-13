Republican councilman announces run for mayor of Philadelphia

The list of candidates in the race to be Philadelphia's next mayor continues to grow.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The list of candidates in the race to be Philadelphia's next mayor continues to grow.

A Republican tossed his name into the mix on Monday as now-former Councilman David Oh announced his candidacy.

By city law, Oh had to resign from council in order to run for mayor. He had been a city council member for 11 years.

Oh said he feels he has done as much as he can to help the city as a councilman, and believes he can do more from a higher office.

The next mayor will take over from Jim Kenney, who is finishing his second term in office.