Sports

David Stern, former NBA Commissioner, dies at 77

NEW YORK -- Former NBA Commissioner David Stern died on New Year's Day after suffering from a brain hemorrhage three weeks ago, the National Basketball Association announced. He was 77.

The league's statement said Stern died with his wife and family by his bedside.



"Every member of the NBA family is the beneficiary of David's vision, generosity and inspiration," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a written statement. "Our deepest condolences go out to David's wife, Diann Dianne, their sons, Andrew and Eric, and their extended family, and we share our grief with everyone whose life was touched by him."

Stern had been involved with the NBA for nearly two decades before becoming the organization's fourth commissioner on Feb. 1, 1984. In 2014 Stern stepped down from his post, a league that had struggled for a foothold had grown into a more than $5 billion a year industry and made NBA basketball perhaps the world's most popular sport after soccer.

Stern had a hand in nearly every initiative to do that, including drug testing, the salary cap and implementation of a dress code.

The trained lawyer helped the league become televised in more than 200 countries and territories, and in more than 40 languages.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnbaobituarybasketball
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
More TOP STORIES News