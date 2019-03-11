Preschool in Center City evacuated for structural damage

Daycare in Center City evacuated for structural damage. Watch this report from Action News at Noon on March 11, 2019.

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- A preschool in Center City Philadelphia has been evacuated for structural damage.

It happened at the Euro Kids Learning Center in the 1100 block of Pine Street.

People inside reported hearing a loud noise - what they thought was an explosion - shortly before 11 a.m. Monday.

Fire officials did a walkthrough of the building and determined there was no explosion. The sound apparently came from the beams under the floor shifting.

A total of 20 kids and staff were evacuated from the building. No injuries have been reported.

An investigation into what caused the building damage is underway.
