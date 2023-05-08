$50K reward now being offered for suspect in deadly shooting near Roxborough High School

Four suspects in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School appeared in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about Dayron Burney-Thorn's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The reward has increased for a suspect wanted in connection with an ambush shooting that left a teen dead near Roxborough High School in Philadelphia last year.

Authorities say $50,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of 17-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn.

Thorn was one of five people who authorities say ambushed 14-year-old Nicholas Elizade near Roxborough High School on Sept. 27, 2022. The other four suspects have been arrested.

The U.S. Marshals Service is now offering up to a $10,000 reward, which will be paid immediately upon the arrest.

An additional $40,000 of the reward is being offered by the Philadelphia Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives.

The deadly gunfire rang out around 4:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of Pechin Street just as a junior varsity football scrimmage ended between three schools: Roxborough High School, Northeast High School and Boys Latin Charter School.

Elizade, of Havertown, Pa., was shot and died from his injuries. He was a freshman at Saul High School but played football for Roxborough.

Four others were also wounded in the shooting.

Police say the suspects waited for six minutes before jumping out of the SUV and firing more than 60 shots

Twenty-one-year-old Yaaseen Bivins, 16-year-old Saleem Miller, 15-year-old Troy Fletcher and 17-year-old Zyhied Jones have all been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Police believe it was Burney-Thorn and Bivins who bought the ammunition used that day.

U.S. Marshals in Philadelphia have credible information that in November of 2022, Burney-Thorn was hiding in the Atlanta, Georgia, area. His current whereabouts are still unknown.

Burney-Thorn is 6'3" and weighs about 215 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in the 2900 block of Bambrey Street in Philadelphia.

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS, the PA CrimeStoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS or via the USMS Tips App.

