Delaware County authorities search for suspect in deadly shooting outside Chester Days Inn

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Investigators in Delaware County are looking for the suspect involved in a deadly shooting in Chester.

The shooting occurred around 7:58 p.m. on Oct. 28 outside a Days Inn along the 1300 block of Providence Avenue.

Police said 23-year-old Nathana Thurmond-Willis shot and killed 31-year-old Kenny Mister.

Officers responding to the shooting found Mister in the hotel's parking lot suffering from numerous gunshot wounds.

Paramedics began to treat him on the scene and then he was taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center. A short time later, he was pronounced dead.

While on location, officers also received information of a second victim in the area of 1410 Providence Avenue.

Officers discovered a black Chevy Equinox at that location. Police found another victim inside the vehicle whose condition was not released.

Police have identified Thurmond-Willis as a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Brian Pot (City of Chester Detective) at 610-447-8431 or bpot302@chesterpolice.org, or Detective David Tyler (Delaware County Detective) at 610-891-4197 or tylerd@co.delaware.pa.
