HOUSTON, Texas (WPVI) -- The Drug Enforcement Agency is looking for a unique Houston-area contractor to burn marijuana. Before you rush to apply, they're looking for a company to incinerate the drug, not individuals to smoke it.
KTRK-TV reports, the law enforcement agency needs help to burn evidence they no longer need including marijuana, pharmaceuticals and other controlled substances.
The posting outlines that the contractor must be able to incinerate up to 1,000 pounds of bulk marijuana per hour, up to eight hours a day. Any workers associated with the incineration will be subject to a background check and drug testing.
To ensure that this deal is a mundane government job, not a non-stop party, the DEA would have a representative present during the incineration. Other security measures include a closed-circuit surveillance system to make sure the drugs are secure before incineration.
If you'd like to apply, you can find the posting here. The contract runs from late March to September 2019.
DEA looking for contractors to burn 1,000 pounds of marijuana per hour in Houston
TOP STORIES
Show More