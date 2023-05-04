Philadelphia police search for man possibly connected to murder victim found dead in burning car

Authorities say if you recognize the man to contact police immediately.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a man found dead in a burning SUV last year was murdered.

Now, officers are asking for the public's help in identifying the victim's killer.

The incident took place back in November. Firefighters were called to the 3500 block of North 10th Street for reports of two vehicles on fire.

When crews put out the blaze, they discovered a body in a Jeep Cherokee.

Officials later determined the fire was set intentionally.

Police are now asking the public to help them identify a man seen in the area moments before those vehicles went up in flames.

