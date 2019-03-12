Dead horse found in Fairmount Park with a head wound; PSPCA investigating

FAIRMOUNT PARK (WPVI) -- Uniform Philadelphia police, detectives and Pennsylvania SPCA agents were called to a bridle path along Chamounix Drive near Ford Road in Fairmount Park on Tuesday morning.That's where a dead horse with a significant head wound was found.It was decided to transport the body to the University of Pennsylvania's New Bolton Center in Chester County for a necropsy.It is hoped that will help determine the likely cause of death."When our officers responded to the scene they found there was a wound across the top side of the one side of the face," said Nicole Wilson, the SPCA's Director of Humane Law Enforcement. "And it was fairly large, relatively fresh."Wilson says it's not clear if the horse was walked, ridden or transported to the bridle path, or what caused the wound."We can say it received some kind of head trauma. As to what caused the trauma, we don't want to jump to any conclusions," said Wilson.A check of two nearby stables found no missing horses. The dead animal's breed was described as an American Paint, white with dark spots.Wilson asked if anyone believes they know who the horse's owner or caretaker was they can reach out anonymously to the PSPCA hotline at 866-601-7722.