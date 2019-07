Deadline approaches in custody battle for missing Connecticut mom's 5 kids

CONNECTICUT -- There is a major deadline approaching in the custody case involving the missing mother of five from Connecticut, as her estranged husband faces charges in her disappearance.Jennifer Dulos, 50, was last seen driving a 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban shortly after dropping her kids off at school in New Canaan on Friday, May 24.Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, 44-year-old Michelle Troconis, are charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution, and both have pleaded not guilty.A judge has now set a Wednesday deadline to determine the custody of the couple's children, who are currently staying with Jennifer Dulos' mother in Manhattan.Fotis Dulos has filed a request to dismiss his mother-in-law's motion seeking custody of the children.Previous court documents revealed that clothing and sponges soaked with Jennifer Dulos' blood were found in trash cans in Hartford , where surveillance cameras captured a male appearing to be Fotis Dulos wearing a baseball cap and disposing of garbage bags in more than 30 different receptacles along a four mile stretch of Albany Avenue.