Deadline nears to nominate outstanding nurses

Salute a nurse who's made a difference
Tomorrow, April 5th, is the deadline to nominate a nurse you think has made a difference in the "Celebrate Caring" campaign.

Judges from Independence Blue Cross will pick 3 special nurses to be honored with prizes.

They'll also receive a celebration at their workplace, and be featured on Action News.

Independence Blue Cross will also donate $1500 on their health to a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

To nominate your special nurse, CLICK HERE .
