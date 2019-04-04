Deadline nears to nominate outstanding nurses

Tomorrow, April 5th, is the deadline to nominate a nurse you think has made a difference in the "Celebrate Caring" campaign.
Judges from Independence Blue Cross will pick 3 special nurses to be honored with prizes.
They'll also receive a celebration at their workplace, and be featured on Action News.
Independence Blue Cross will also donate $1500 on their health to a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.
To nominate your special nurse, CLICK HERE .
