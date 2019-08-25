MONROE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in Gloucester County, New Jersey are investigating a deadly accident involving an ATV.
It happened Saturday night just after 11 p.m on the 100 block of Coles Mill Road in Monroe Township.
Officials say they found the ATV deep in the woods.
Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
Deadly ATV accident under investigation in Monroe Township, New Jersey
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News