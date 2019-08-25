Deadly ATV accident under investigation in Monroe Township, New Jersey

MONROE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in Gloucester County, New Jersey are investigating a deadly accident involving an ATV.

It happened Saturday night just after 11 p.m on the 100 block of Coles Mill Road in Monroe Township.

Officials say they found the ATV deep in the woods.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
monroe townshipnew jerseynew jersey newsaccident
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child struck by hit-and-run driver in Northeast Philadelphia
Boy, 5, falls out of second-floor window in Center City
Heavy smoke billows from SW Philadelphia junkyard fire
Teen shot twice in the back of the head in schoolyard
Viral 26-pound cat 'Mr. B' getting adopted, shelter says
AccuWeather: Comfortable Night
Man accused of sexually assaulting 2 women in separate incidents
Show More
Gas explosion in Maryland badly damages shopping center
SEPTA police officer foils attempted burglary of check cashing store
Police arrest 3 in connection to Popeyes, Chipotle robberies
Deputy confesses to fabricating sniper shooting, authorities say
Driver says his car was involved in North Philadelphia hit-and-run
More TOP STORIES News