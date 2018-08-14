Deadly bridge collapses throughout recent history

At least 26 people are dead after a bridge in Italy collapsed during a violent storm, sending vehicles plunging nearly 150 feet into a heap of rubble. Here's a look at other deadly bridge collapses around the world:
  • A high-speed train derailed in Hanover, Germany, in June 1998, and its flipping cars caused an overpass to collapse, killing 101 people.
  • A bridge near Gueckedou, Guinea, collapsed under the weight of a truck in 2007, killing 65 people.
  • More than 50 people died in March 2001 when a pillar on a 116-year-old bridge in Lisbon, Portugal, failed, sending a tour bus and two vehicles into the Douro River.
  • An estimated 50 people were killed when heavy rains caused a bridge to collapse in Aflou, Alergia, in October 1995.
  • Forty-two people were killed in Oakland, California, during the Loma Prieta earthquake in 1998 when the Cypress Street Viaduct collapsed onto the Nimitz Freeway below.


