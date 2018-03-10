Police say icy roads played a role in a crash that killed one person in New Castle County.It happened at 1 a.m. Friday on Silverside Road near Grinnell Road in Brandywine Hundred.Two vehicles collided after one of them spun out on the ice.Police have identified the victim as 33-year-old Christopher Kufta of Wilmington.Two other people were hurt. Both of them were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.In addition to the slippery road conditions, police say, excessive speed was a factor in the crash.------