Deadly crash involving pedestrian under investigation in Delaware

BEAR, Del. (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Bear.

It happened at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the eastbound lanes of Pulaski Highway at Buckley Boulevard.

Details are limited at this time, but we do know the area has been shut down as investigators try to determine what happened.

