2 killed after truck crashes in Mercer County; watermelons spill onto highway

By
2 killed in NJ Turnpike crash involving watermelon truck

ROBBINSVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two people were killed after a tractor-trailer hauling watermelons crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike on Thursday night.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. just north of Exit 7A in Robbinsville, Mercer County.

Police said the tractor-trailer hit a bridge abutment in the inner drive of the northbound lanes, spilling watermelons all over the roadway.

New Jersey State Police said the driver and a passenger were killed in the crash. There is no immediate word on their identities.

Chopper 6 over deadly crash on NJ Turnpike in Mercer County on April 22, 2021.



The crash briefly shut down the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near mile marker 60.3.

By early Friday morning, just the right shoulder was blocked in the inner drive to traffic. All lanes were reopened by 6:30 a.m.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Two people were killed in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike.



