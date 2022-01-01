Fast moving fire leaves a man dead in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia firefighters battled a house fire late Friday night in West Philadelphia that left a person dead.
Crews were called to the 1500 block of North Robinson Street around 11:30 p.m. for a house fire with reports of people trapped.
Firefighters arrived on scene to heavy smoke conditions showing from a rowhome and quickly went to work.
Officials say a 59-year-old man was trapped inside the house.
Firefighters were not able to get the man out of the burning house in time.
No word what sparked the blaze.
