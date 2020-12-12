fatal fire

2 dead, 1 in critical condition in West Oak Lane house fire

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people have died and one person was critically injured in an early morning fire in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.

Firefighters were called just before 5 a.m. Saturday to the the 6700 block of North 17th Street for the report of a house fire and people trapped inside.

Arriving crews found heavy smoke and flames spreading from the home's first floor.

They quickly went to work battling the fire on the first floor while other firefighters began putting up ground ladders to reach the occupants upstairs.

Firefighters pulled three people out of the burning building.

Officials said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim was taken to Einstein Medical Center and died a short time later.

A third person was taken to Einstein then transferred to the Temple Burn Center in critical condition.

The fire was placed under control around 5:10 a.m.

Officials are working to find a cause of the fire.
