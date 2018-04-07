Deadly overdose prompts hazmat scare in Norristown

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Officials in Montgomery County say a deadly drug overdose led to a hazmat situation on Friday in Norristown.

The initial report came in around 8:30 a.m. for a strong odor at a residence in the 300 block of East Airy Street.

Officers arrived, evacuated the three apartments in the building and closed the block to traffic as they awaited a police response unit that responds to suspected methamphetamine labs.

Their focus: a second floor apartment where a young man reportedly lived alone.



When additional crews arrived, they searched the apartment wearing protective gear.

The Action Cam was there as officers were hosed off afterward, and the incident was declared under control.

Officials say a man inside was dead.

A neighbor who didn't want to appear on camera said the girlfriend of the man who lived in that second floor apartment arrived Friday morning before police were called.
"She said she didn't talk to him yesterday, so I guess she was coming to check on him," the neighbor told Action News. "I heard crying, and I said, 'Are you ok?' And she said, 'Oh my God! He's gone!'"

