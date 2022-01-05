deadly fire

'My heart is with the families': First lady, Philly officials offer support following deadly fire

"My heart is with the families and loved ones of the victims of the tragic fire in Philadelphia," Dr. Jill Biden said.
7 children among at least 13 dead in Philadelphia duplex fire

PHILADELPHIA -- People across Philadelphia and beyond were offering their support and heartfelt messages to those impacted by the deadly fire Wednesday morning in Fairmount.

The Philadelphia Fire Department says seven children are among at least 13 dead.

A fire official said the number of fatalities is "dynamic," indicating the number of those killed could change as the recovery continues.

"Without a doubt one of the most tragic days in our city's history," Mayor Jim Kenney said at a news conference.

First lady Jill Biden tweeted, "My heart is with the families and loved ones of the victims of the tragic fire in Philadelphia."



Gov. Tom Wolf said his "heart goes out to the loved ones left to cope with this heartbreaking loss of life."



Archbishop Nelson Perez reacted to the heartbreaking news by extending "deep condolences to all those in mourning."



Congressman Conor Lamb said he is praying "for the victims of the devastating fire" and their families.



Neighbors are coming together to mourn the loss of 13 people, including children.



Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta said he is "having a hard time finding the words to express my deep sorrow for the heartbreaking loss of 13 lives, including 7 kids."



Bill McSwain said his heart goes out to the families of the 13 victims of this horrible tragedy - the whole City mourns with you.



Dr. Mehmet Oz said his heart breaks for the families who lost loved ones.



Attorney General josh Shapiro thanked first responders and offered his condolences.

