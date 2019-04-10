Deadly school bus crash involving tractor trailer in Maryland

Final U/D from PGFD Branch Avenue Crash - 9 total people evaluated by PGFD Medics - 6 transported (all appear NLT). 1 fatality on scene and 2 patients refused transport. HazMat team on the way for cleanup of fluids leaking from vehicles. Extended operations to extricate fatality — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 10, 2019

CLINTON, Maryland -- Police are investigating a deadly school bus crash in Maryland.The crash involved a school bus, a tractor trailer and at least one other vehicle.Authorities say one person died at the scene, and several others were injured.The investigation is on-going.