Deadly shooting in West Philadelphia

Deadly shooting in West Philadelphia: Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on March 11, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police found the body of a young man inside a West Philadelphia home, his body riddled with bullets.

Officers responded at 9:45 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 4100 block of Leidy Street after receiving a 911 call about gunshots fired.

When they entered the house, they found the lifeless body of 22-year-old man.

Investigators say he had been shot several times.

Homicide detectives are looking for suspects and motives.

