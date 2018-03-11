Deadly shooting in West Philadelphia

Police found the body of a young man inside a West Philadelphia home, his body riddled with bullets.Officers responded at 9:45 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 4100 block of Leidy Street after receiving a 911 call about gunshots fired.When they entered the house, they found the lifeless body of 22-year-old man.Investigators say he had been shot several times.Homicide detectives are looking for suspects and motives.------