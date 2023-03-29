WATCH LIVE

Man shot 6 times in Kingsessing section of Philadelphia

The victim was shot once in the head and five times throughout his body, police said.

Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Man shot 6 times in Kingsessing section of Philadelphia
Philadelphia police are searching for clues after a man was murdered in the city's Kingsessing section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for clues after a man was murdered in the city's Kingsessing section.

Police said a 24-year-old was shot at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of South Redfield Street.

The victim was shot once in the head and five times throughout his body, police said.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died a short time later.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

