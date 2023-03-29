Man shot 6 times in Kingsessing section of Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are searching for clues after a man was murdered in the city's Kingsessing section.

The victim was shot once in the head and five times throughout his body, police said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for clues after a man was murdered in the city's Kingsessing section.

Police said a 24-year-old was shot at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of South Redfield Street.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died a short time later.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

