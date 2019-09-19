Deadly shooting under investigation in Chester, Pennsylvania

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Delaware County officials are investigating a deadly shooting in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Chopper 6 was over the intersection of East 20th Street and Edgemont Avenue.

Video shows a large police presence and crime scene tape around what appears to be a corner store just after 8 p.m.

Authorities have not released any information on the victim, or shooting motive, but they are treating the case as a homicide.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
