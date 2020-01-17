Deadly stabbing victim was home invasion suspect: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man who died at a hospital from multiple stab wounds Thursday turned out to be a suspect in a home invasion earlier in the night, Philadelphia police said.

According to police, someone dropped off the stabbing victim at Jefferson-Frankford Hospital around 10:20 p.m.

The victim had stab wounds to the back and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Later, police determined the stabbing victim was a suspect in a home invasion on the 600 block of Tulip Street in the Wissinoming section of the city.

During the home invasion, another person was shot in the arm. That person is in stable condition, police said.

Authorities are continuing to investigate both incidents.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wissinoming (philadelphia)home invasionshootingstabbing
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
More TOP STORIES News