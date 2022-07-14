fatal crash

Texas dad, not boy, was driving truck that hit van carrying college golf team, NTSB says

EMBED <>More Videos

13-year-old was driving in crash with college golf teams, NTSB says

DALLAS, Texas -- A Texas man, not his 13-year-old son, was driving the pickup truck that crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a van carrying New Mexico college golfers, killing nine people, and he had methamphetamine in his system, investigators said Thursday.

The National Transportation Safety Board said two days after the March 15 collision that its preliminary findings suggested that the 13-year-old was driving the pickup that struck the van carrying University of the Southwest students and coaches back to New Mexico from a golf tournament. But the NTSB said Thursday that DNA testing confirmed that the father, 38-year-old Henrich Siemens, was driving and that toxicological testing showed the presence of methanphetamine in the Siemens' blood.

Siemens and his son died in the crash along with six members of the men's and women's golf teams and their coach.

The collision happened in Andrews County, which is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Texas' border with New Mexico. Although it's a rural area, the roads there can often be busy with traffic related to agriculture and oil and gas development.

The video featured above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texascollege studentstexas newsathletesfatal crashmethamphetaminemethgolfu.s. & worldcrash
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Unlicensed teen driver facing charges in crash that killed classmate
Vehicle description released in fatal Germantown hit-and-run
3 dead after speeding motorcycle hits minivan in New Castle
1 killed in Bucks County crash
TOP STORIES
19-year-old shot multiple times at SEPTA station in Center City
Teen girl charged with murder in deadly attack on 73-year-old
Federal prosecutor: Pa. dentist confessed to wife's safari death
Alex Murdaugh charged with murder in deaths of wife, son
Family's SUV shot 10 times in West Philly, 4 injured including toddler
Why is the BA.5 COVID-19 variant so contagious?
Man charged with rape of girl, 10, who traveled for abortion
Show More
Quadruple shooting critically injures teens in North Philly
Police issue warning after luxury cars stolen at the Jersey shore
Pa. sues Berks, 2 other counties over counting mail-in ballots
Man, 35, killed in West Philly morning shooting
NJ mom wants answers after report on Marine recruit's death released
More TOP STORIES News