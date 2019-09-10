Death of man found in Jersey shore home investigated as a homicide

BRICK TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- Authorities say the death of a man been found inside his home in a New Jersey shore community is being investigated as a homicide.But further details on how 55-year-old Mark Austin was killed have not been disclosed.Ocean County prosecutors say Austin was killed at the Acorn Drive home on Saturday. But they have refused to disclose more information, citing the ongoing investigation.Relatives say Austin had lived in the home for about 25 years.