Death of Wilmington infant in NY hotel room ruled a homicide

NEW YORK (WPVI) -- The death of an infant from Wilmington in a Manhattan hotel room has been ruled a homicide.A medical examiner announced the ruling but said exactly how four-month-old Dominic Green died is undetermined.An employee at the Hotel Pennsylvania found the infant unresponsive.He had been traveling with two women, his step-sister, and her fiancee.However, according to Dominic's mother, they were not supposed to be in New York.Both women were incoherent and drugs were found.They were arrested but later released.