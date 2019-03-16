Death of Wilmington infant in NY hotel room ruled a homicide

NEW YORK (WPVI) -- The death of an infant from Wilmington in a Manhattan hotel room has been ruled a homicide.
A medical examiner announced the ruling but said exactly how four-month-old Dominic Green died is undetermined.
An employee at the Hotel Pennsylvania found the infant unresponsive.
He had been traveling with two women, his step-sister, and her fiancee.
However, according to Dominic's mother, they were not supposed to be in New York.
Both women were incoherent and drugs were found.
They were arrested but later released.
