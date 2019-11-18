Death penalty off the table in sentencing of Sean Kratz, District Attorney says

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub released a statement saying his office will no longer seek the death penalty in the sentencing of Sean Kratz.
Weintraub said this decision was made with the understanding of the victim's families.
Kratz, 22, of Philadelphia, will face a mandatory sentence of life in prison after he was convicted Friday of both first- and second-degree murder for the July 2017 killing of 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro of Middletown Township.
The jury also found Kratz guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the shooting deaths of Mark Sturgis, 22, of Pennsburg, Montgomery County, and Tom Meo, 21, of Plumstead Township.
Jurors found Kratz conspired with his cousin Cosmo DiNardo to rob and kill Finocchiaro at a farm in Solebury owned by the DiNardo family where the young man's remains were discovered burned and buried in a grave more than 12-feet deep.
"I am awed by the grace demonstrated by the Finocchiaro family in helping me to make this difficult decision to not pursue the death penalty against the defendant," Weintraub said. "But I am reminded, that we do this not for the defendant's benefit, but for our own. It is the right thing to do, and now this criminal saga is over. I hope that the families of Jimi Patrick, Dean Finocchiaro, Tom Meo, and Mark Sturgis can take solace that both DiNardo and Kratz will die in prison for what they did to their boys."
DiNardo, 22, pleaded guilty last year to his role in the grisly scheme and is serving four consecutive life sentences for the killings, including that of 19-year-old Newtown Township man Jimi Taro Patrick.
