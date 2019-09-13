Deaths of 5 Erie children prompt day care fire safety effort

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- Pennsylvania regulators are acting to increase safety at child care facilities, about a month after five children died in a fire at an Erie day care center.

The Human Services Department said Thursday its Office of Child Development and Early Learning will perform fire safety checks during inspections, starting next week.

Child care facilities will have to show they have smoke detectors on every floor and fire extinguishers in kitchens.

The agency is reviewing its fire safety policies and looking for ways to improve them.

The state is also surveying family child care providers about fire prevention and evacuation plans for children in overnight care.

Five children ages 7 and younger died in the Aug. 11 fire at the 24-hour Harris Family Daycare.
