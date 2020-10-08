2020 presidential election

2020 debate: Trump, Biden will face off in virtual town hall from remote locations

WASHINGTON -- As a sign of the times, the next presidential debate will take place virtually.

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will participate in next week's town hall-style debate from remote locations, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced Thursday.

This comes days after Trump announced his COVID-19 diagnosis, and health experts say the president is still contagious.

Biden, for his part, said he and Trump "shouldn't have a debate" as long as the president remains COVID positive.

The next presidential debate is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 15.

The moderator, CSPAN's Steve Scully, and undecided voters asking questions for the town hall will still gather at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, Florida, as planned. The candidates will "participate from separate remote locations."

Before Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, the CPD indicated that it would make changes to the debate format following a raucous first presidential showdown. The Sept. 29 presidential debate deteriorated into bitter taunts and near chaos, with Trump in particular repeatedly interrupting Biden and talking over the moderator, Chris Wallace.
