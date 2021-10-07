national debt

Lawmakers reach deal to avoid debt ceiling crisis, Sen. Schumer says

By Ali Zaslav and Clare Foran, CNN
Why everyday Americans should care about the debt ceiling

WASHINGTON -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Thursday morning that a deal has been reached for an extension of the nation's debt ceiling through early December, a major breakthrough to avert an economic disaster that comes after weeks of partisan deadlock over how to resolve the issue.

"We have reached agreement to extend the debt ceiling through early December and it's our hope that we can get this done as soon as today," Schumer said in floor remarks.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are at odds over the debt ceiling and the national budget.



The announcement comes a day after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell publicly floated a proposal to avert a crisis, which sparked negotiations between the two parties to reach an agreement. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned lawmakers that the federal government will likely run out of cash by October 18 unless Congress raises the debt ceiling.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.

