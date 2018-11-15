Show is longer and even more beautiful in its 2nd year; great visuals!
Center City District has again partnered with 6abc to bring City Hall to life with the sights and sounds of the holiday season with the Deck the Hall Light Show presented by Independence Blue
Cross. The dynamic light show will be projected nightly onto the west faade of City Hall and synchronized with classic holiday music.
how debuts for the season during a kick-off event on Monday, November 19, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. Following the kick-off, the show will run every half hour throughout the evening, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Dilworth Park, 1 S 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102, west facade of City Hall.
The Philadelphia Boys Choir will start the festivities with a performance. Speakers will include Mayor Jim Kenney; Independence Blue Cross President and CEO Dan Hilferty; WPVI-TV/6abc President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica; and Center City District President Paul R. Levy.
This is the second year for the Deck the Hall Light Show, which has been expanded and improved to make it even more vibrant this year. The shows will start every evening at 5:30 p.m, every hour on the half hour, through Tuesday, January 1, 2019, with extended showings on weekends and holidays.
The show is the newest amenity to Dilworth Park's winter season, which also includes the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink, Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin, Wintergarden, and Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market.
For more, visit dilworthpark.com.
Deck the Hall Light Show Will Dazzle Again at Dilworth Park
Top Stories