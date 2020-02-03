Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Deer tackles man in McDonald's parking lot outside Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Surveillance video caught the moment a deer plowed over a man in the parking lot of a McDonald's just outside Charlotte.

"It was absolutely nuts," Ken Worthy told WSOC.

Worthy said he and his wife were leaving the McDonald's in Locust, North Carolina, when the deer came out of nowhere and tackled him.

It happened in the middle of the afternoon Wednesday.

Despite the initial shock, Worthy is thankful the deer hit him instead of someone else.

"It wasn't my wife. It wasn't kids in the parking lot. It could have been worse. We're very blessed," Worthy said.

He was not injured. In fact, he says he even managed to salvage his Diet Coke.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscharlottedeersurveillancecaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
LIVE: NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News