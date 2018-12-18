Defense costs exceed $680K in fatal prison riot prosecution

By RANDALL CHASE Associated Press
DOVER, Del. --
Delaware taxpayers have shelled out more than $680,000 in legal defense costs for 18 prisoners charged in a deadly prison riot last year, with most defendants still waiting to be tried.

The cost to taxpayers as of late November include more than $485,000 in attorney fees and more than $84,000 for investigative services. Taxpayers also are on the hook for more than $52,600 in transcription fees and $59,000 for litigation support services.

The defense costs are in addition to $7.55 million that state officials agreed to pay to settle a lawsuit filed on behalf of six Department of Correction employees, three of whom were taken hostage, and relatives of slain officer Steven Floyd.

Three inmates have been tried so far, with only one being convicted of murder in Floyd's death.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsprison
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Federal judge delays Michael Flynn sentencing hearing
Eagles playoff chances: Panthers lose, 1 step closer to Wild Card
Suspect charged in murder of mother near newborn daughter
Man in alleged GoFundMe scam facing jail on traffic charges
Man with sword surrenders after Strawberry Mansion standoff
6-month-old baby found floating face up in pond; father charged
'Fresh Prince' star sues maker of Fortnite over 'Carlton Dance'
Trump Foundation to dissolve, donate assets amid NY lawsuit
Show More
Volunteers build ramp for 2-year-old paralyzed in Mays Landing crash
Philadelphia records most homicides in over a decade
Woman, friend slashed after trying to pet dog on bus
Identical twin sisters give birth hours apart on birthday
Trump administration moves to ban bump stocks
More News