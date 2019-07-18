Delaware activists demanding more action after noose found at Home Depot

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Community activists are demanding more action and more answers after a noose was found hanging in a Wilmington Home Depot.

The group gathered Thursday to urge Home Depot to provide more information about the incident, including any surveillance video that may exist.

On Wednesday, Delaware State Police announced that a customer came forward, claiming responsibility for the noose, but also claiming it was for a canopy project and that there was no nefarious intent.

Police say the investigation remains active and open, but community leaders are joining the family who found it, demanding more.

"So we're here today to hold Home Depot accountable, to ask them to apologize to this family. They have been traumatized. And lastly, we will not be silent. This is a legal issue, but also a moral issue for us," said

The group says it will boycott Home Depot if they don't get the answers they seek.
