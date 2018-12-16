U.S. & WORLD

Delaware baby found dead in Midtown Manhattan hotel

EMBED </>More Videos

Two women arrested after carrying dead child around NYC hotel released: as seen on Action News at 10 p.m., December 16, 2018

NEW YORK CITY (WPVI) --
Two women were arrested in New York City after a 4-month-old boy from Delaware was found dead inside of a hotel.

Police say Dominic Greene from Wilmington was found unresponsive at the Hotel Pennsylvania around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Police say the 24-year-old and 26-year-old women are also from Delaware but neither is the child's mother.

EMBED More News Videos

Delaware baby found dead in Midtown Manhattan hotel; 2 women in custody. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on December 15, 2018.



One was his step-sister, and the other is that woman's fiancee.

Responding officers say both women were impaired by either drugs or alcohol when they arrived at the scene.

The women were released Sunday.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldbaby deathdelaware newsManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
More than 1,000 Santas hit the street for charity race
HQ Trivia, Vine co-founder Colin Kroll dead at 34
VIDEO: Officers, bystander rescue deer trapped in soccer net
Beware of this Netflix scam email
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Mother was on phone when daughter was shot in front of her newborn
Fight erupts at Philly Hip Hop Awards
Suspect in custody after assaulting police officer in Philly
Stolen nativity scene pieces recovered in South Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Drying Overnight
Man killed in shooting in Feltonville
Man hospitalized after being shot in Germantown restaurant
Man hospitalized after being shot in the neck in Logan
Show More
Man shot and killed inside Germantown restaurant
5 injured, including 4 police officers in Fern Rock house fire
Sports betting begins at SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia
Man charged in online threats to Lafayette College
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Crescentville
More News