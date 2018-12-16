NEW YORK CITY (WPVI) --Two women were arrested in New York City after a 4-month-old boy from Delaware was found dead inside of a hotel.
Police say Dominic Greene from Wilmington was found unresponsive at the Hotel Pennsylvania around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.
He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.
Police say the 24-year-old and 26-year-old women are also from Delaware but neither is the child's mother.
One was his step-sister, and the other is that woman's fiancee.
Responding officers say both women were impaired by either drugs or alcohol when they arrived at the scene.
The women were released Sunday.
