Delaware baby found dead in Midtown Manhattan hotel; 2 women in custody

Delaware baby found dead in Manhattan hotel; 2 women in custody.

NEW YORK CITY (WPVI) --
Two women were arrested in New York City after a 4-month-old boy from Delaware was found dead inside of a hotel.

Police say Dominic Greene from Wilmington was found unresponsive at the Hotel Pennsylvania around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Police say the 24-year-old and 26-year-old women are also from Delaware but neither is the child's mother.

One was his step-sister, and the other is that woman's fiancee.

Responding officers say both women were impaired by either drugs or alcohol when they arrived at the scene.

