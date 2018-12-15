Two women were arrested in New York City after a 4-month-old boy from Delaware was found dead inside of a hotel.Police say Dominic Greene from Wilmington was found unresponsive at the Hotel Pennsylvania around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.He was taken to a hospital where he later died.An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.Police say the 24-year-old and 26-year-old women are also from Delaware but neither is the child's mother.One was his step-sister, and the other is that woman's fiancee.Responding officers say both women were impaired by either drugs or alcohol when they arrived at the scene.------