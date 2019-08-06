Delaware native among those killed in Dayton mass shooting

By
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- One of the nine people killed in Sunday's mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio grew up in Delaware.

Beatrice Warren-Curtis, 36, who was known by her middle name Nicole, was a member of the class of 2000 at Delcastle High School near Wilmington.

Classmate Ricky Brown stayed in touch via social media. He told us on Tuesday that Warren-Curtis was a "warm and caring person."

After high school, Warren-Curtis went to Virginia. After college, she joined health care giant Anthem Blue Cross in Virginia Beach.

Last week she traveled to visit a fellow Anthem employee and friend Monica Brickhouse who had transferred to Ohio. Both women were fatally shot by the Dayton gunman early Sunday morning.

Beatrice Warren-Curtis, 36, was among those killed in a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.



Teacher Tony Tiberi teaches auto body repair at Delcastle. He remembered Warren-Curtis as a focused student who won her classmates' respect.

"She would do paint, she would do body work, she would work," he remembered.

Taberi recalled a few years ago his class began a project to fix a car belonging to a relative of Nicole's. She made a point of stopping by to help the students plan the project.

"That's the best way to explain her being able to relate to others," Taberi said. "She would have been a great teacher, everyone respected her."
