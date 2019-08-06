Delaware native among those killed in Dayton mass shooting

Beatrice Warren-Curtis, 36, who was known by her middle name Nicole, was a member of the class of 2000 at Delcastle High School near Wilmington.
Classmate Ricky Brown stayed in touch via social media. He told us on Tuesday that Warren-Curtis was a "warm and caring person."
After high school, Warren-Curtis went to Virginia. After college, she joined health care giant Anthem Blue Cross in Virginia Beach.
Last week she traveled to visit a fellow Anthem employee and friend Monica Brickhouse who had transferred to Ohio. Both women were fatally shot by the Dayton gunman early Sunday morning.
Teacher Tony Tiberi teaches auto body repair at Delcastle. He remembered Warren-Curtis as a focused student who won her classmates' respect.
"She would do paint, she would do body work, she would work," he remembered.
Taberi recalled a few years ago his class began a project to fix a car belonging to a relative of Nicole's. She made a point of stopping by to help the students plan the project.
"That's the best way to explain her being able to relate to others," Taberi said. "She would have been a great teacher, everyone respected her."