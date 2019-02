A Delaware state police trooper was seriously injured after an incident on Monday afternoon in Mill Creek.It happened around 2 p.m. in the area of Kirkwood Highway and Ferrand Drive.It appears the trooper was dragged by a fleeing vehicle, police say.There was no immediate word as to why the trooper was in contact with the occupants of the vehicle.The trooper was taken to Christiana Hospital.Police say they are searching for a black SUV.