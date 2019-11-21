Delaware woman accused of abusing children, holding them captive in home

MILTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A Delaware woman is accused of abusing her three children and holding them captive inside her home.Investigators say 35-year-old Christina Morris severely beat her 12-year-old daughter.That girl managed to escape and was brought to a local hospital by her father.Police then went to Morris' home on West Circle Drive in Milton, where they found her two other children, a 14-year-old and a 4-year-old. Investigators say they had also been abused.Police say Morris used a baseball bat, belts and even a high-heeled shoe to beat the children.