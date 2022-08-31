Judge upholds two of Delaware auditor Kathleen McGuiness' three convictions

DOVER, Delaware -- A judge has upheld two jury convictions against Delaware's Democratic state auditor for official misconduct and conflict of interest.
However, the judge tossed a third misdemeanor conviction for improperly structuring contract payments to a consulting firm.
In issuing his decision Tuesday, the judge rejected Kathy McGuiness' request for a new trial.
The judge is now expected to schedule a sentencing date on the charges which carry a presumptive sentence of probation.
McGuiness, meanwhile, plans to appeal and continues to campaign for re-election ahead of a Sept. 13 primary contest.
McGuiness is the first statewide elected official in Delaware to be convicted on criminal charges while in office.