WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A woman, who was trying to help someone else, is in serious condition following a crash in Wilmington.
Officers say the original driver spun out of control along I-95 Sunday morning, near the Delaware Avenue off ramp.
And that's when a woman stopped to help.
Police say a truck, passing the scene, hit the woman and the driver she was helping.
The southbound lanes were closed for a few hours as officers cleared the scene.
All lanes are now back open.
Woman hospitalized after trying to help driver in crash on I-95
