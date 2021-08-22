Traffic

Woman hospitalized after trying to help driver in crash on I-95

Officers say the original driver spun out of control along I-95 Sunday morning, near the Delaware Avenue off ramp.
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A woman, who was trying to help someone else, is in serious condition following a crash in Wilmington.

Officers say the original driver spun out of control along I-95 Sunday morning, near the Delaware Avenue off ramp.


And that's when a woman stopped to help.

Police say a truck, passing the scene, hit the woman and the driver she was helping.


The southbound lanes were closed for a few hours as officers cleared the scene.

All lanes are now back open.
