Crews battle fire on barge in Delaware Bay

BOWERS, Delaware -- Officials said crews responded to a barge fire in the Delaware Bay on Monday morning.The U.S. Coast Guard said a call came in around 1 a.m. reporting the blaze about nine miles south of Port Mahon.Officials said about six fire boats from local fire agencies were actively fighting the fire on the barge that was reportedly carrying household appliances for scrap.The Coast Guard also launched a boat crew to monitor and help.The Coast Guard said there are no injuries, no evidence of pollution impacting the waterway and the cause of the fire is not known.Boaters are asked to avoid the area.