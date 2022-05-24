fire

Delaware governor issues limited State of Emergency due to barge fire

The Coast Guard said there are no injuries and no evidence of pollution impacting the waterway.
Crews battle fire on barge in Delaware Bay

BOWERS, Delaware (WPVI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard says it has created a 500-yard safety zone in the Delaware Bay around a fire on a barge and boats responding to the blaze.

A call came in around 1 a.m. Monday reporting the blaze about 9 miles south of Port Mahon.

Officials say about boats from local fire agencies were fighting the fire on the barge that was reportedly carrying household appliances for scrap.



The Coast Guard is working with the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the Bowers Fire Company on the fire response.

Governor John Carney on Tuesday issued a limited State of Emergency in Kent County due to the fire.

"Emergency response crews have been actively fighting the barge fire for more than 24 hours," said Governor Carney. "This local State of Emergency will help support their efforts to continue to fight the burn and assess the possible impact on the environment, the bay, and wildlife. Thank you to all the first responders keeping our community and our environment safe."

The Coast Guard says there are no injuries, no evidence of pollution impacting the waterway and the cause of the fire is not known.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
