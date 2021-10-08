bus crash

Police: Delaware school bus driver fell asleep before crash; 18 students injured

Police say 37 students were on board when the bus hit three parked cars, then left the road and hit a pole.
NEWARK, Delaware -- Police say a Delaware school bus driver fell asleep behind the wheel just before a crash that injured 18 students.

Police said the crash happened as the bus pulled into Newark Charter School's campus on Tuesday.

The bus, with 37 elementary and middle school students on board, hit three parked cars, then left the road and hit a pole, police said.

The driver fell asleep at the wheel, but police say speed or impairment weren't factors in the crash.

Police say no students were taken to hospitals, but a school nurse treated 18 for minor injuries.

Police have not said what charges they will file against the driver, who was not identified.

