Delaware closer to raising smoking age from 18 to 21

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Delaware is closer to raising the smoking age from 18 to 21.

The Senate approved a bill Tuesday and sent it to the state House.

It already has Governor John Carney's support.

The legislation would raise the legal age to buy tobacco, e-cigarettes and vaping devices.

It would eliminate punishments for minors who try to buy tobacco but slap criminal fines up to $1,000 on stores selling to minors and civil penalties for selling to people aged 18 to 21.
Report a Typo
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Coroner: Girl dies after falling from 4th-story window in Allentown
Woman attacked with tire iron inside Upper Darby Wawa
Sources: Feds seize roughly 450 kilos of cocaine at Port of Philadelphia
Ref who told Buena wrestler to cut dreads alleges defamation
End of the road for Fran Dunphy, Temple after loss to Belmont
40 years later, police still hope to solve Holly Branagan murder
Dozens of tires slashed in West Philadelphia
Show More
Family of Delaware native injured in New Zealand shooting
Thieves target brass fire department connectors in Philadelphia
Phil Martelli out as head coach at St. Joe's
Local high school honored for female diversity in computer science
R. Kelly will request permission to travel to Dubai for concerts
More TOP STORIES News