Delaware closer to raising smoking age from 18 to 21

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Delaware is closer to raising the smoking age from 18 to 21.The Senate approved a bill Tuesday and sent it to the state House.It already has Governor John Carney's support.The legislation would raise the legal age to buy tobacco, e-cigarettes and vaping devices.It would eliminate punishments for minors who try to buy tobacco but slap criminal fines up to $1,000 on stores selling to minors and civil penalties for selling to people aged 18 to 21.