Delaware Co. communities sending 20,000 lbs of donations to Bahamas 

By Corey Davis
CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Communities across Delaware County have donated more than 20,000 lbs. of donations will soon be shipped to The Bahamas to aid in Hurricane Dorian relief.

A large caravan of officers escorted two trucks filled with supplies to the Gerace Shipping Warehouse Tuesday morning.



The collection effort is a partnership between The Delaware County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 27 and Delaware County District Attorney Kat Copeland.

"Delco residents have really stepped up to the plate with these donations and we are hoping to collect even more over the next couple of days," Copeland said.

Local shipping companies Mike Gerace Inc. and John Steer Company are shipping the supplies to The Bahamas at no charge.

They will coordinate a time over the next few weeks when ports to the islands are functional again.

Supplies collected include water, first-aid, ready-to-eat food and toiletries items.

Officials with charities like the The American Red Cross are also requesting a need for monetary donations to help with relief efforts as well.
