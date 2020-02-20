Delaware County student among 2 fatally shot near Mississippi college

PORT GIBSON, Mississippi (WPVI) -- A Delaware County family is mourning the sudden loss of their loved one, killed near his college campus in Mississippi.

20-year-old Tahir Fitzhugh was one of four people shot on Monday night.

Police say the Brookhaven man was attending a bonfire at a field popular with Alcorn State University students at the time of the shooting.

A 19-year-old student was also killed.

Two other victims are recovering.

20-year-old Jerrell Davis has been charged in connection with the murders. There was no immediate word on a motive for the shootings.

Sadly, Fitzhugh's father says his mother urged her son to go away to college to escape the gun violence plaguing the Philadelphia area.
